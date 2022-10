LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County teenager was taken to the hospital after her car flipped onto its rooftop Wednesday on I-35.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 2004 Chevy Tahoe was going south on I-35 around 5:00 p.m., when the driver lost control and rolled to the right shoulder before coming to a stop on its top.

The Emporia teen was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with suspected minor injuries. The KHP said reported the teen was wearing a seatbelt.