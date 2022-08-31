TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school.

Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side.

Shawnee County dispatchers told 27 News that one “possible patient” with injuries may be at the scene of the crash. One southbound lane and both northbound lanes are closed as of 3:20 p.m. as emergency crews work the scene.