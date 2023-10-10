TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are at the scene of a rollover crash in southeast Topeka on Tuesday.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is at the intersection of SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue where two vehicles are involved in a crash. One is rolled onto its side in the front yard of a nearby residence. Shawnee County Dispatch told KSNT 27 News the crash was first reported at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.

A KSNT 27 News reporter at the scene was told by law enforcement that the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

More details will be updated here as they become available. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.