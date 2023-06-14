EMPORIA (KSNT) – Three people avoided serious injuries after their truck and camper rolled over on a Lyon County highway.

The Emporia Police Department (EPD) say at 9:30 p.m. on June 13, officers were sent to the scene of a rollover crash on I-35 near mile marker 130. Upon arrival, officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a Salem camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The 47-year-old driver told police he was driving south on I-35 when a deer crossed the road. The driver hit the brakes and swerved to avoid the deer, causing the camper trailer to roll onto its side and lift the rear wheels of the Jeep off the road.

The EPD said both lanes of I-35 were blocked for around 30 minutes due to the rollover. All three individuals in the Jeep were uninjured.