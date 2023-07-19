RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – First responders are at the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department said Zeandale Road near mile marker 195 is shut down due to a semi-rollover crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

Aaron Wintermote with the RCPD said the crash involves only one vehicle and the driver possibly sustained injuries in the crash. More details will be provided here as they become available.

For urgent traffic alerts and breaking news in northeast Kansas, consider downloading our mobile app.