Ronald McDonald House Charities kicks off ‘Sleeves for Support’ fundraiser

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Ronald McDonald House Charities is kicking off their “Sleeves of Support” fundraiser to raise money for kids and their families.

McDonald’s will be selling custom koozies for five dollars made for 30-ounce large drinks at all Topeka locations.

All of the proceeds from the drink sleeves will be donated to the Ronald McDonald Charities, helping provide housing to families with hospitalized children.

“We exist because of the support from our community,” said Mindee Reece, CEO and executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. “Without so many folks and our McDonalds partners raising funds for us on an ongoing basis, we wouldn’t be able to keep families near their hospitalized kids.”

There are 100 sleeves available at nine different McDonald’s locations. Workers at Ronald McDonald House Charities hope to raise $4,500.

The fundraiser will finish once all of the koozies are sold out. For more information about the fundraiser, click here.