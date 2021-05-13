Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas looking for local restaurants help to feed families

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka restaurant owners have the chance to help feed families who have a child in the hospital.

The kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas is getting an upgrade, thanks to area McDonald’s owners and operators. This means starting May 17, the kitchen will be shut down.

The CEO of the house, Mindee Reece, is asking for restaurants to help feed the families they serve to make sure they still have a hot meal every night.

“We have a lot of community support and we’re very blessed in that regard,” Reece said. “What we’re asking now is for sort of a new kind of help, just temporarily for a few weeks, to help us provide those evening meals for families.”

The only thing they can’t do is accept meals made from home. The food has to come from a commercial kitchen if you want to help.

“We can’t ask home cooks to prepare food at home and bring it in,” she said. “But we can ask anyone who has access to a commercial kitchen to lend us a hand. So that could be schools or church groups.”

So far Washburn University’s dining services has dedicated to bring meals twice a week.

If you would like to learn how to help, call (785) 235-6852.