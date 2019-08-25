Ronald McDonald House hosts Denim to Diamonds Gala

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Dozens of people helped raise money for local families at the Ronald McDonald House’s annual Denim to Diamonds Gala Saturday.

This year’s theme was masquerade ball. The gala featured food, drinks and a live auction.

The Ronald McDonald House set a goal to raise $175,000 from the event.

Organizers said it will help them continue to provide support for families with children in the hospital.

“We want to give those families a place to stay that’s very homelike,” said President of the board Leslie Arnold. “We really just want to be able to be there for them for the difficult times in their life.”

KSNT News anchors Brooke Lennington and Jace Mills were emcees for the event.