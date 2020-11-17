Ronald McDonald House in Topeka needs more food during the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas in Topeka is looking for food donations ahead of the holiday season. The annual “Fill the Pantry” food drive runs through Saturday.

CEO & Executive Director Mindee Reece said they rely on “Fill the Pantry” each year to keep the house stocked with food for the year. However, Reece said the need is greater this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ronald McDonald House has not allowed volunteers inside since March. Normally, volunteers would come in and cook dinner for families staying at the house.

“All of the things that volunteers brought with them such as pantry goods, dairy products, and things that we use to feed our families,” Reece said. “All of those items are having to be supplied by the Ronald McDonald House.”

Reece said they need things like meat, canned goods, and baking materials like flour and sugar. Click here for a wish list.

People can drop off donations everyday at the Ronald McDonald House at 825 SW Buchanan Street from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will also be a “Fill the Pantry” event at Seabrook Apple Market at 1945 SW Gage Boulevard Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.