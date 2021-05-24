Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas remodeling kitchen

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas is getting a brand new, remodeled kitchen. The kitchen has not been updated since 1988, so this will help modernize the home while still keeping some of the historical features.

The Ronald McDonald House helps keep families close to their children who are hospitalized. The kitchen will help provide three meals a day to guests. While the kitchen is under construction there are some things the community can do to help.

“We are asking people if they are in a position to help we would love to receive gift cards,” Mindee Reece, Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas CEO said. “Pizza delivery, eat street if something like that. Local restaurants, if anyone is willing to help us provide a meal we would love to hear from them.”

The kitchen is expected to be finished sometime in June.