Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas working to ‘fill the pantry’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas has teamed up with the Seabrook Apple Market off of 19th and Gage to fill the charity’s food pantry. The food drive started on Nov. 14 and runs through Nov. 21.

The goal of the food drive is to gather enough food donations to last for a whole year. The meals then go to families who have children in local hospitals. It takes away the financial burden of buying food. That way, they can focus on their child.

Volunteers from the Ronald McDonald house said that any amount of food helps.

“Anything,” said Holly Broxterman, house manager of the Ronald McDonald House. “It’s a nice thing. We go through and take whatever we have. We’re always looking to say okay we have X amount of whatever, so let’s make a meal out of it. It warms your heart to see so much good in Topeka.”

Items can be dropped off at Seabrook Apple Market until Nov. 21. People are also welcome to bring donations to the Ronald McDonald House at 825 SW Buchanan.