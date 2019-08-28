Ronald McDonald House raises over $100K in annual gala

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local charity’s major annual fundraiser has officially broke into hundreds of thousands of dollars raised.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas announced its net revenue from this year’s fundraising event. Executive Director Mindee Reece said $102,598 was raised at the Denim to Diamonds gala. This is a $12,000 increase since 2018 and a $30,000 increase since 2017.

Mark your calendars, the date and theme for next year’s gala is set. Denim to Diamonds will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The theme is “Kentucky Derby.”

