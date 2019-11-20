Ronald McDonald House receives donation from Great Clips

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House is receiving support from all over northeast Kansas.

Great Clips hair salons from Topeka, Manhattan, Junction City and Emporia all participated in a month-long fundraiser.

Organizers said customers purchased signs and the owner of the stores matched the final amount of money to go back to the Ronald McDonald House.

The charity received a check for over $3,000 on Tuesday. The money donated will help families with a place to stay while their children are in the hospital.