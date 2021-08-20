Ronald McDonald House set to kick off biggest fundraiser of the year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Ronald McDonald House Charities is kicking off their annual “Denim to Diamonds” auction with over 800 items to bid on.

The “Denim to Diamonds” auction will be held virtually on Facebook and Zoom this Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m. The online event will be emceed by KSNT’s very own David George.

“I am actually quite pleased that we decided to go virtual again this year,” said Laura Sidlinger, president of the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. “We can still have the fun, we can still celebrate within our own bubbles and within our own small groups in our homes and have that kind of an event”.

The fundraiser will consist of silent auctions on over 800 items, including a KU basketball autographed by Bill Self, a K-State football helmet autographed by Chris Klieman, and a Sporting KC jersey autographed by the team.

There will also be a raffle for a set of diamond earrings and necklace donated by Diamonds by Design valued at over $5,000. Tickets for the raffle are $100 and every ticket bought will get at least a $50 Diamonds by Design gift card in return.

To bid on any of the 800 items visit www.rmhcbid.com. Winners of the items will be able to pick them up the Sunday following the event at the Ronald McDonald House at 825 SW. Buchanan St, Topeka, KS 66606.