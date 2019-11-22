Ronald McDonald of Northeast Kansas continues to give back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas is dedicated to keeping families close during times of medical need.

It serves anywhere from 150-200 families every year and never turns away a family due to their inability to pay.

Of its yearly budget, the non-profit only gets about 8% of its funding from McDonald’s corporate, which makes fundraising and community support crucial.

“The remaining 92% really comes from fundraising and corporate and individual support,” Mindee Reece, the non-profit’s CEO and Executive Director, said. “So we’re always fundraising and that’s really the key to our ability to keep families close to their hospitalized kids.”

If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka is having its annual cookie walk and holiday bake sale coming up on Friday, Dec. 6.

That will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House at 825 SW Buchanan St.