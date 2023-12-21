TOPEKA (KSNT) – One local school served its students a feast as they head into the holiday break.

Ross Elementary gave away boxes of food, and more, to 100 of its families for the holiday season. The school partnered with Impact Topeka to provide boxes of food filled with bread, a pie and more. Each box is filled with enough to last about a week.

Ross Elementary principal Nick Gardner told 27 News the staff has grown close to the families in the school, close enough to know what families need some extra help and what better time to help than the holiday season.

“We think this is just one less thing our families have to worry about during the holiday season,” Gardner said. “It’s a perfect way to, you know, end the break and then start the break with their families that we do know are going to have food and a meal for their families and it just makes our community stronger.

Along with a box of food, families could also get a board game as well as extra non-perishables, free books and winter hats and gloves.