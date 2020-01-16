Ross Elementary keeping little ones and their families warm this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school is keeping little ones warm this winter season.

Ross Elementary in Topeka has been tasked with the important job of keeping the project “Little Warm Ones” alive.

Jim Brewer, a retired railroad employee, created the coat drive 30 years ago. It spans across areas like northeast Kansas but also Kansas City, MO and Oklahoma City, OK.

The drive collects coats to give to young kids and their families who wouldn’t be able to afford one otherwise.

Brewer says he’s passionate about this project, but since he’s getting older, handing it off to someone else just felt like the right decision.

“It represents that I’ve been able to do something that needed to be done. I guess that I’m the kind of person that will say yes when a lot of people will say no” says Brewer.

Ross Elementary has now had a clothes closet for a few years now and is more than excited to take over this new project. They will not only be accepting coats but also other kinds of clothing as well. The school is accepting newborn sizes all the way up to adult sizing.

Here’s how you can help: