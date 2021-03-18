Rossville community fundraising, rallying around coach battling ALS

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Folks in Rossville are rallying around a local hero battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Cody Lambotte is a former teacher and coach in Rossville. He has been fighting ALS since 2017.

Folks in Rossville are throwing a color run/walk, silent auction and chili feed Saturday afternoon. Everything that is raised will go towards Lambotte’s medical expenses.

The Hammer Family is helping organize this fundraiser. Kyle Hammer said the community has been quick to rally behind Lambotte.

“You see a guy like him. You want to be like him and have that energy,” Hammer said. “He was always and still is so kind to the community. That family really is the strength behind Rossville.”

Hammer said they are hoping to raise $5,,000, but any donations can help.

The color run/walk will start at 1:00 p.m. at Rossville Grade School. Check in is at 12:00 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee. Fill out and turn in the entry form below to enter.