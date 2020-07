TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local pool is reopening just in time for this weekend’s heat.

The Rossville Community Pool has been closed for repairs. As of Friday, the pool is now fixed and open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Kailey McDiffet said her son is happy the pool is fixed.

“He’s been kind of upset, you know with the repairs going on but he was so excited to come today that’s all he’s been talking about so he was ready,” McDiffett said.

There will be a swimming break every hour for cleaning.