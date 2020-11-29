Rossville crowned champions after uncertainty from pandemic

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Rossville Dawgs overcame an obstacle much bigger than just an interception Saturday, being crowned champions in the midst of a season that many didn’t think could happen because of coronavirus.

High school football came to an end on Saturday, with the Bulldogs taking home the 2020 2A State Champion title after a 27-20 win over Hoisington.

“With all this COVID stuff and so much we had to through this year, so much panning had to go into it,” said Taylor Smith, Bulldogs Assistant Coach. “It’s just a great feeling and those kids deserve every bit of it.”

It’s more than a state title win. It’s a bit of positivity in 2020.

The Bulldogs end the season undefeated with a 13-0 record.