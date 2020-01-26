Rossville man arrested on drug charges

JACKSON Co. (KSNT)– A Rossville man is in jail after having illegal drugs found in his car.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 75 near 214th Road, south of Holton.

During the stop, deputies found illegal narcotics.

Deputies arrested Craig W. Dodds, 46, of Rossville. Dodds was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no proof of liability insurance.

Dodds is awaiting bond at this time.