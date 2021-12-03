Rossville schools closed one day as COVID surges

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – An increase in positive cases of coronavirus has closed Rossville Junior/Senior High School, and Rossville Grade School for Friday, Dec. 3.

According to the administration schools on the St. Marys side will be in session as normal.

State health officials say coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 4,477 in the last several days. The state hasn’t seen that big of a two-day jump in positive cases since early September.

Nurses and school personnel have spent all day contacting parents and students who have been determined to be close contacts.

In a letter to parents, the school informed parents they have exhausted all testing supplies. A testing supply order from KDHE has not arrived and the school has suspended the “Test to Learn/Play” program indefinitely until supplies come.

The school has asked parents to practice the following mitigation strategies:

● We ask you to please keep your children home when they are sick.

● We recommend that you wear a mask when you cannot maintain 6 ft of social distance.

● Please wash or sanitize your hands regularly.

● Please talk to your trusted healthcare provider and get vaccinated if this is right for you

and your child.