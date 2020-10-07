Rotary club helps those in need during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local rotary group stepped up to the plate to help out others in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka South Rotary showed up Tuesday afternoon at Valeo Behavioral Healthcare in Topeka to assemble consumer kits. These kits included personal protective equipment, basic hygiene items, canned goods, and even $50 Walmart gift cards.

The consumer kits are made with the mental health clients in mind who have been deeply impacted by the pandemic.

“Being able to reach out and help others who need the help more than we do, really makes you feel good that you’re able to do something to help them during the pandemic” said Patti Mellard with the Topeka South Rotary.

By the end of the day, the Topeka South Rotary made 120 kits for the people at Valeo.