RowHouse Restaurant owner discusses new cookbook

Greg Fox, the owner of RowHouse Restaurant in Topeka, came on KSNT News this morning to discuss his new cookbook, Out There New York City.

“In February of 2019, Greg moved into a somewhat abandoned 2 story penthouse apartment in NYC for 16 days and cooked for a former love who is watching over the place for the family. The apartment was designed by two men now deceased, as a playhouse in the sky in the era of Studio 54, the Stonewall riots and the AIDS epidemic. The book revolves around four lives intertwined over decades and conversations from 1989 through 2019 and beyond. It is filled with recipes for two and memories of a friendship that’s endured over 3 decades. Part coming of age story, part romance and part ghost story, this is a delicious read, A beautiful tribute to New York City and an inspiring book of recipes.” – RowHouse Restaurant

The cookbook is available at RowHouse during all regular business hours and Wed-Fri all day long! Also on sale at…

The Winged Lion: Manhattan, Ks

Round Table Books, Topeka: Both OutThere books are for sale now.

The Nook: Baldwin City, Kansas: Both OutThere books are for sale now.