Royal Valley High School gives out free produce to families

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – Royal Valley High School students passed out free produce to families on Wednesday.

The students, as part of their FFA program, gave the produce, including fresh strawberries, cucumbers and other fruits and vegetables out at no cost.

“It feels awesome,” student Kennedy Bryan said. “Anything we can do to help.”

The cars lined up outside the school at 8 a.m., and the last box was given around 11 a.m.

Each person was able to take enough for up to five families.

The group plans to continue passing out produce to the community, or anyone who is in need, every Wednesday of June.