Royal Valley High School students invite you to a night of mental health discussion

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – Royal Valley High School students are bringing light to important mental health issues through a new program.

They’re calling it ‘Mental Health Matters’. The event takes place on Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Royal Valley High School.

Different health topics will be discussed every thirty minutes, from toxic relationships to suicide.

There will be free chili and cinnamon rolls for the first 200 participants. The event is open to all community members.

Royal Valley students Hadley Gregory, Alyssa Carlisle, and Janine Gustafson sat down with KSNT News to talk about the event that they planned.