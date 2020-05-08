Royal Valley honors students with home visits

HOYT, KAN. (KSNT) – Royal Valley High School was supposed to hold its annual awards ceremony on Thursday to honor seniors but had to get creative because of the pandemic. The Royal Valley staff had a parade and visited 13 different students’ houses to honor their hard work. Principal Joel Hesed dressed up as the school mascot to present the awards.

“It’s great. About a week ago we went around and did a similar thing, a parade to hand out yard signs and the faculty getting to see each other again was great and I think everyone had a really good time and enjoyed seeing the kids,” Hesed told KSNT News.

“He’s definitely a good sport. I think he’ll do anything to put a smile on our students’ face, so I think that’s the main goal,” added Royal Valley High School counselor Ashley Wick.