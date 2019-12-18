Royal Valley School District celebrates Native American heritage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local community is letting their differences bring them closer together.

For the second year in a row, the Royal Valley School District and Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation held a Native American heritage night.

The event is all about embracing the diversity of students at Royal Valley.

“It’s pretty fun to see some of the different cultural activities that they go through as a part of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Indian reservation,” Royal Valley superintendent Aaric Davis said.

About 34 percent of students in the Royal Valley School District are Native American.