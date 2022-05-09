TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is sharing a map to help residents become aware of changes coming to Topeka on July 1.
In April the Topeka City Council passed an amendment to a city ordinance that would amend where residents can ride wheeled devices on sidewalks.
The amendment to the Topeka Municipal Ordinance (10.35.030.) addresses where bicycles, electric scooters, roller skates, and skateboards are allowed. The new amendment effectively limits wheeled devices in the NOTO area. Effective July 1 sidewalks will be off-limits to riders on wheeled devices.
Areas that will be prohibited include:
- The North Topeka District or NOTO is an area defined as N.Kansas Ave between NE Norris St.
and NE Morse St.
- NE Morse St between NE Quincy St. and NW Central Ave.
- NE Gordon St. between NE Quincy St. and NW Jackson St.
- NE Laurent St. between NE Quincy St. and NW Jackson St.
- NE Norris St between NE Quincy St and NW Jackson St.
- Redbud and Breezeway Parks.