TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is sharing a map to help residents become aware of changes coming to Topeka on July 1.

In April the Topeka City Council passed an amendment to a city ordinance that would amend where residents can ride wheeled devices on sidewalks.

The amendment to the Topeka Municipal Ordinance (10.35.030.) addresses where bicycles, electric scooters, roller skates, and skateboards are allowed. The new amendment effectively limits wheeled devices in the NOTO area. Effective July 1 sidewalks will be off-limits to riders on wheeled devices.

(Photo Courtesy/Topeka Police Department)

Areas that will be prohibited include: