Rural communities, first responders seeing increased need for suicide prevention

WINCHESTER, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for all of us. The federal government said it’s worse in rural communities.

In rural communities, the rates of suicide and depression are higher than in suburbs and metro areas, according to the CDC.

People live farther apart, internet access is limited and during the pandemic people in larger cities have relied heavily on the internet for entertainment and comfort.

“The isolation is exacerbated times. I don’t even know what the number is,” said Denise Shelbee-Koch, a social worker in Jefferson County.

Social workers like Shelbee-Koch said they see the effects in kids.

But what about the people who are meant to save us when we need help?

“As the ambulance arrived, I turned to the paramedic and said ‘this is a covid-positive call’ and I could just see her eyes, just you could tell, ‘wow, another one’ and it’s hard on them,” said Jim Bodenheimer, the founder of the Kansas chapter of the 10-33 Foundation. “It takes a lot out of everybody to deal with that kind of call over and over and over again.”

10-33 is the signal for a first responder in distress. Bodenheimer says he’s seen a lot more stress during the pandemic from colleagues coming down with the virus and the need for healthy staff to fill in and work longer shifts. There’s an extra lack of normalcy with more layers of protection as part of their uniform and extra decontamination that didn’t exist before.

“You’re worried about taking it home to your families. That can really be a huge weight on your shoulders,” Bodenheimer said.

There are ways to tell if your loved one needs help, like changes in appetite and sleep.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is a hotline ran specifically by Kansans that you can call. That number is (800) 273-8255.

