TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement are helping to keep I-70 clear during rush hour after a four-car crash.

Candice Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed there was a four-car crash on I-70 near the California Avenue exit. Breshears assured 27 News those involved are on the shoulder of the road, which will keep traffic moving.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

To keep up with urgent news and traffic alerts, download our mobile app.