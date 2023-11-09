TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced a long-time employee is leaving.

Jacque Russell, human resources director with the city, announced that she will be leaving her position after 16 years, according to a news release.

“Jacque has been an integral part of the city’s leadership team for 16 years,” Interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt said. “We will miss her experience, institutional knowledge, and all that she brought to her service of both our city employees and Topeka residents. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Russell started her work at the city in July of 2007 as the classification and compensation manager. She was quickly promoted to HR Director in April of 2008. During this time, Russell has helped reshape the city’s benefits and wellness programs for its employees, collaborated with many departments to improve retention and recruitment, and was the leader in starting a new onboarding system for new employees, according to the release.

“I am so appreciative of all of the relationships and collaboration that I have been a part of across our organization,” Russell said. “It has been an incredible opportunity to serve the City of Topeka over the years, and I close this chapter being proud of all we have been able to accomplish together.”

Russell’s last day will be Dec. 1. According to the release, the city is working to identify an internal employee to serve as the interim human resources director. The city will conduct a nation-wide search to find someone to fill the position permanently.