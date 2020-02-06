RV and Sport Show to take over Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s still winter here in northeast Kansas but it’s never too early to start planning your outdoor summer vacations.

The Topeka RV and Sport Show is taking over the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. It takes place on both sides of the venue giving people endless options on everything camping. Owners say it’s a chance for you not only to get a head start on your summer plans but also the best way to find exactly what you need.

GS Media and Events on-site manager Mindi Gold says that people will “be able to go in-and-out of the RV’s and really get a feel of what works best for your family, for your budget.”

The RV and Sport Show starts Friday, February 7th. For a look at the entire weekend schedule, seminars, and floor plans, you can head to their website by clicking here.