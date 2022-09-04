DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday.

U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the hospital.

The road was reopened at 1 p.m. DCSO said that the driver of the car driving northbound on CR 1061 was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, which caused the collision with the westbound RV.

At the time of the crash, there was low visibility due to the fog in the area.

