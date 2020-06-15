Sabetha group to hold rally for Black Lives Matter movement

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of three friends in Sabetha is organizing a town rally on Thursday to educate the community on the Black Lives Matter movement.

They’re inviting anyone to come and speak out about different experiences in their community.

“We just want to talk about the different experiences of black people in our community and our country and how they’ve had to deal with this oppression,” rally organizer Ainsley Smith said.

With hopes for a peaceful event, the Sabetha Police Department caught wind of a Facebook post wanting to counter-protest the rally.

The Sabetha Police Chief informed KSNT News there will be heightened security measures taken on Thursday, but expects things to go smoothly.