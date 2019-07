DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Sabetha man has died after his truck crashed head-on into a semi-tractor Thursday night.

Isaiah Creek, 22, was driving westbound around 9:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36 near Half Mound Road. A semi-tractor was in the same lane and the truck struck it head-on, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Authorities could not confirm if Creek was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the deadly crash. The driver of the semi-tractor was treated at the scene for minor injuries.