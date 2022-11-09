MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported that the Dairy Queen in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan was broken into on Nov. 8 around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say the Dairy Queen was broken into through the back door and cash inside a safe was stolen.

Police estimate $1,500 was taken.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. According to the RCPD, using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

