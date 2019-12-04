Safe Kids Kansas honors safe kids advocates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Organizations across Kansas were recognized on Tuesday for the work they do to keep kids safe.

Safe Kids Kansas awarded people and businesses who help educate kids about what they call “unintentional injuries.” That can be things like drowning or getting hurt by things kids come into contact with every day.

“They are doing this work every day without any accolades or needing any type of recognition,” said Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas. “It gives us an opportunity to let others know, and hopefully these people can also serve as examples of what we can do collectively together when we all put in something of value.”

One of the recognized organizations was the Safe Kids Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Safe Kids Kansas has been recognizing people across the state for more than 20 years.