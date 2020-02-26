SAFE program encourages students to buckle up

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Through March 6, the SAFE Program is putting in an effort to make sure that teens take the pledge to use their seat belts.

The number one leading cause of death for teenagers ages fifteen to eighteen is motor vehicle accidents. To help bring these numbers down, SAFE is asking teenagers to join the oath to stop driving without a seat belt.

The program runs in 175 schools in Kansas and has seen an 80 percent seat belt increase in teens since 2013. It consists of students taking an observational survey, taking the pledge to wear your seat belt and more.

SAFE is free for schools to adopt, and encouraged. You can find out more about the program HERE.