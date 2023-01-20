WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs on Thursday.

A news release from the KBI says at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, agents arrested a 55-year-old man at a hotel in Salina. He was arrested for alleged distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The KBI says the crime is suspected to have occurred in November 2022 in Dickinson County.

After the arrest was made, the release says agents received consent to search a hotel room that was rented by an associate of the man. Agents found drug paraphernalia in the room and obtained a warrant to search the room. The Kansas Highway Patrol and Salina Police Department assisted by offering K-9 officers to aid in the search.

The release says during the search, they uncovered methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl, and an illegal firearm. A female subject was also detained for questioning.

The man was booked into the Dickinson County Jail. An investigation is ongoing.

KSN News is not identifying the man until he has been formally charged with a crime.