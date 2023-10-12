SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Salina man as the victim of a drowning.

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8, emergency personnel were notified that a man had fallen out of a boat on the west end of Wilson Lake. The body of 58-year-old Michael Wayne Nelson was recovered Thursday morning.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says search efforts have been ongoing since Sunday. In a news release, Sheriff Fred Whitman thanked the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russell County EMS, Russell County Fire, Russell City Fire, and the volunteer divers who assisted in recovering Nelson’s body.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks game wardens are investigating.