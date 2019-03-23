Salina Zoo mourns loss of lion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Salina zoo lion

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina is mourning the loss of Motomba, an African lion.

The zoo said Motomba has been struggling with a long term illness, forcing them to euthanize him on Friday.

“He was a marvelous ambassador for his kind and helped stimulate the conservation of this endangered species," said Bob Jenkins, Executive Director of Rolling Hills Zoo.

Motomba had been at the zoo since 1998 with his brother Simba. He was 21-years-old at the time of his death, surpassing an African lion's typical life expectancy of around 20-years.

The staff at Rolling Hills Zoo tells us they will be working with the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoo and Aquariums to secure a new lion for the zoo in the future.