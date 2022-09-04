TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local salon opened a second location with some new perks.

Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened its second location in Downtown Topeka last week. The location offers the community services such as massages, hair and manicures all in a family environment.

In addition to training stylists in salon care, owner Heather Graves Prepares stylists to become business owners within Onyx.

“Even though a lot of the girls are all their own business owners, we are still a family,” Graves said. “We all help nurture and lift each other up, and we all help each other out. It’s an absolutely beautiful thing.”

Onyx is offering a 10% off promotion for state and downtown workers. It is available through the end of the year.