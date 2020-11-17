Salvation Army adjusts to pandemic with drive-thru kettle locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The familiar sound of the season will soon be back and the Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for the 2020 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

The campaign kicks off on Friday, Nov. 20 on the front lawn of the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Street.

Due to the pandemic there will be Red Kettles available for those that wish to donate by driving through.

The Salvation Army Topeka goal this year is to raise $237,000.

The money raised will provide food boxes and toys for registered families through our Angel Tree Program that assists those in need.

For those that wish to ring you may go to: www.registertoring.com.