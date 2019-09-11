Salvation Army asking for donations to help feed needy in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Salvation Army is in need of donations for its Community Meal Program.

The Salvation Army in Shawnee County feeds 115 people on a nightly basis through its Community Meal Program. Those people are just a small part of the over 30,000 residents in the community who live in a “food desert.”

The program is in need of help and the Salvation Army is asking for non-perishable food item donations to help supplement the nightly meals. They are specifically asking for canned fruits and vegetables.

“Donations can mean the difference for a family who faces going to be hungry once or twice a week,” said Captain Cristian Lopez. “The more mouths we can feed each night, the better chance people have to wake up ready to head to school and work in our community.”

Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army in Topeka at 1320 SE 6th St. between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.