TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s only two weeks left to help the Salvation Army reach it’s holiday season goal.

The Red Kettle campaign is nearly at its goal for the year. They need just under $100,000, which they believe is doable.

These donations go a long way to help the Salvation Army offer food and warm shelter especially during a week like this.

“My wife and I opened the building and we had about 44 people that still came in spite of the weather to get lunches,” Salvation Army Major Tom McDowell said. “We look again for people’s support to make sure that we can continue to be there as part of the community response to those needs.”

To donate to the Red Kettle campaign, click here.