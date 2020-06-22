Salvation Army, Evergy cool down community with free fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Salvation Army is distributing 700 fans to the community with a donation from Evergy.

The fan distribution began Monday morning at The Salvation Army corps community center located at 1320 SE 6th Avenue in Topeka. They will continue to give out fans all week until supplies last.

“We’re standing right here and we start feeling that heat hitting us, well suddenly many homes don’t even have air to move that heat away so I think this is a blessing,” said Captain Cristian Lopez, of the need for these fans in the sweltering temperatures.

All you need to retrieve a fan is photo ID and proof of residency like a lease agreement or utility bill. You don’t have to get out of the car either. Volunteers with masks will put the fan in your trunk for you.