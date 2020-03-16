Salvation Army hands out sack lunches to Topeka school-children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Salvation Army of Topeka is distributing sack lunches to kids for the next two weeks, according to a release.

While schools are temporarily closed, many children are without their main reliable source of food. The Salvation Army said it will hand out 150 sack lunches at each of three stops in Topeka.

Their first location each day will be at the Timberlee Apartments from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. at 341 SE Lawrence. Next, they will distribute lunches at the Deer Creek Housing Units, at 423 SE California, from noon to 12:20 p.m. The Salvation Army’s final location each day will be at the Pine Ridge Apartments, at 2010 SE California, from 12:35 to 1:00 p.m.

In their release, the Salvation Army of Topeka said that it recommends families pick up the meals and return home to eat, per CDC recommendations regarding social distancing.