Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the holiday season just around the corner, the Salvation Army is looking to send out their bell ringers for their ‘Red Kettle’ Campaign starting next week.

The problem is that they’re short on volunteers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of their veteran volunteers are older and are worried about their health.

A few things will be changed to this year’s campaign. They plan on taking on new protocols such as wiping down the buckets, wearing disposable aprons, and offering contactless pay like ApplePay and GooglePay.

The Salvation Army plans to do everything they can to keep the campaign going as they know how much this means to so many people.

“When you come and take your bell and ring it — you’re helping a lot of people that are looking forward to have heat in their homes, to have food, to have their electricity bill paid,” said Christian Lopez, Captain of the Red Kettle Campaign in Topeka.

As of Wednesday morning, they had nine spots filled and are hoping to fill 56 more. If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer, you have to apply in person at the Topeka Salvation Army headquarters located at 1320 SE 6th Ave. Just make sure to bring in two forms of I.D.