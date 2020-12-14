Salvation Army reaches 25% of their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign goal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Salvation Army announced they have reached 25% of their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

The Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday, Nov. 20. The campaign continues until Thursday, Dec. 24.

This year’s donations can be made with a cell phone at the Red Kettle sites.

The kettles will be equipped with Mobile pay, Apple pay and a scan bar to pay by phone.

The goal of this year’s campaign is $237,000.

The money raised will provide food boxes and toys for registered families through our Angel Tree Program that assists those in need.